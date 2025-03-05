BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - A Handbook of Chinese Healing Herbs by Daniel Reid
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
198 followers
388 views • 1 month ago

"A Handbook of Chinese Healing Herbs" by Daniel Reid presents a comprehensive guide to over 100 Chinese medical herbs and herbal formulas, blending ancient traditions with modern applications. Reid, an expert in traditional Chinese medicine, advocates for a holistic approach to health, emphasizing prevention and natural remedies over symptom-focused treatments. The book arrives as global interest in traditional Chinese medicinal practices grows, offering an alternative to synthetic pharmaceutical drugs and other therapeutics that are often plagued by side effects and a heightened risk of dependency. Reid's book takes readers through the foundational philosophies that support traditional Chinese medicinal practices and how it stresses the importance of integrating herbal medicine with detoxification, nutrition and exercise for optimal health. As chronic diseases and antibiotic overuse strain modern health systems, Reid's work underscores the value of preventive care and natural solutions, bridging ancient wisdom with contemporary needs.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

