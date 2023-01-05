DR. JUDY MIKOVITS: ALL VACCINES ARE POISONS AND UNNECESSARY (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel EarthNewspaper.com at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RkK841QToOAq/
Dr, Judy Mikovits: https://Twitter.com/DrJudyAMikovits HealthImpactNews: https://BitChute.com/HealthImpactNews
11,380 Posts Were Published In 2022: https://EarthNewspaper.com
Featured News 1,000+ Posts Yearly: https://EarthNewspaper.com/News
News Archive With 18,000+ Posts: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
Searchable By 1,234 Categories https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories
EarthNewspaper Newsletter: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Support Honest Independent News: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Largest COVID-19 Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
17,000+ Posts And 7,000 Added Yearly: https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
4,900 Videos And 1,000 New Yearly: https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
1,000 Videos Published Yearly: https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper
Featured Videos: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos
Featured Music: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music
Memes (1,000 Published Yearly): https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Writers Published And Archived: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers
Articles by Mark R. Elsis: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Blog
Use Our RSS Feed: https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/feed
Have News, Memes, Videos, Or Help: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Contact
Hundreds Of Links To Websites: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Hundreds Of Quotes: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Support My Work SubscribeStar: https://SubscribeStar.com/EarthNewpaper
Has Wall Street Hijacked The Vaccine Resistance Movement By Funding Pro-Vaccine Spokespeople To Speak Against COVID Vaccines?
by Brian Shilhavy
https://healthimpactnews.com/2023/has-wall-street-hijacked-the-vaccine-resistance-movement-by-funding-pro-vaccine-spokespeople-to-speak-against-covid-vaccines
Archives:
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/dr-judy-mikovits
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/brian-shilhavy
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/dna-mrna-injection
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/big-lie
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/big-pharma
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/corruption
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/drug-pushers
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/depopulation
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/genocide
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/children
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/economics
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/fear
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/frauds
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/government
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/jews
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/journalism
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/mainstream-media
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/political
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/propaganda
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/unvaccinated
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/vaers
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/videos
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
11,380 articles, memes, music, news stories, and videos were published in 2022.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
https://EarthNewspaper.com/News
EarthNewspaper.com Archive With Over 17,000 Posts
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
1,234 Categories To Search EarthNewspaper.com Archive
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories
EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of COVID-19 articles, news stories, and videos, with over 5,000 posts.
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
Subscribe To My Free Speech Platforms
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
https://EarthNewspaper.com
https://EarthNewspaper.com/News
https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper
https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
https://SubscribeStar.com/EarthNewpaper
Memes
1,000 or more memes published yearly.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Featured Videos
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos
Featured Music
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music
Quotes
Hundreds of quotes.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Links
Hundreds of websites.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Writers Published And Archived
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers
MORE LINKS ARE AT BOTTOM OF DESCRIPTION BOX ON THE ORIGINAL BITCHUTE PAGE.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.