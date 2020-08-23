[Aug 23, 2020] Rob Skiba's "Nephilim seed on the ark theory" is RACIST!? (12.7K views on YouTube)

Some people have accused me of essentially "cursing all the descendents of Ham" (which in their minds equates to all black people) for showing what the Bible CLEARLY states in Genesis 10:6-20 concerning the origin of the Post-Flood Nephilim giants.First of all, I didn't write that. Moses did. I'm just showing everyone what he wrote. And by the way, most of my accusers think Moses was black. Sooo.... uhmmm... yeah. He wrote it. I'm just reading it.Second, I have NEVER said Ham's entire line was cursed - only that the Canaanites were and perhaps also by extension the Caphtorim (from whom came the Philistines) of the line of Mizraim.OK. So, does this mean that essentially all Africans are cursed Nephilim then? ABSOLUTELY NOT. I have never even so much as insinuated such a thing. But still there are exceptionally ignorant (and dare I say racist) people out there who try to accuse me of being a racist, condemning all black people because of my position concerning how the Post-Flood Nephilim returned.What's rather strange is many of these people now actually believe that virtually everyone in the Bible from Adam to Noah, from Abraham to Jacob, from Moses to Yeshua and all His Disciples were ALL black. Soooo... OK. IF this is true, then why go insane over what I'm saying? If virtually everyone in the Bible was black, what's the big deal in saying that SOME of Ham's offspring were cursed Nephilim?Furthermore, I've consistently shown that most Nephilim giants that have been discovered or written about in history are typically described as having PALE WHITE skin and usually with red hair. Sooo... how does that equate to me condemning black people?? I think the more you look into the claims, you will see most of my accusers are getting all worked up for nothing and thus you will quickly realize that the vast majority of their arguments only become more and more ridiculously absurd from there.Suffice it to say, regardless of what color the characters in the Bible may have been, I believe the Scriptures are more than abundantly clear who the Post-Flood Nephilim were and from whom they came (simply read Genesis 9:18, 19 and Genesis 10:6-20 for your answer). But if you want to understand where the so-called "races" of people came from, all you need to do is turn the page to Genesis 11 and read the Tower of Babel story. From there, if you simply apply a little bit of common sense, you will actually discover that there really is only ONE "race" - the HUMAN RACE - and that the various sizes, shapes, and colors contained within our species can be reconciled by simply understanding how controlled breeding experiments work. In this video clip, I suggest it must be similar to how over 300 "breeds" of dogs can come from essentially two wolves who got off Noah's Ark thousands of years ago.If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology