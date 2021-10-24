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KHON2 Fake News Protest - 2021-10-22
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100 views • October 24, 2021
On October 22, 2021 dozens of people gathered outside KHON2's offices and protested KHON2's lack of honest coverage of current events. Several people were interviewed and the police repeatedly showed up.
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#FakeNews #KHON2 #Propaganda
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#FakeNews #KHON2 #Propaganda
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