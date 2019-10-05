Eat Cinnamon Mixed With Honey For 7 Days And You Will Be Amazed With The Result

Cinnamon and honey are both nutritious foods and rich in vitamins and minerals that have several health benefits.Here are some common health benefits of honey and cinnamon:Cinnamon and honey for weight loss:Honey and cinnamon can help improve blood glucose levels and reduce body fat. Consuming honey and cinnamon every morning on an empty stomach help to lose weight.Control diabetes:Consuming cinnamon and honey on a regular basis is good for diabetics. It may also help prevent diabetes.Relieve sinusitis:The antibacterial properties of cinnamon and honey is excellent in relieving sinusitis.Treat arthritis:Honey and cinnamon help relief from arthritis. Consuming honey and cinnamon with warm water in every morning reduce joint pain and relieve arthritis.Relieve toothache and bad breath:The mixture of honey and cinnamon can also help getting rid of bad breath and also help to relieve toothaches.Prevent heart diseases:Honey and cinnamon can reduce the cholesterol in the arteries and save the patient from heart attack.Honey and cinnamon for common cold:The make mixture of honey and cinnamon is very effective to treat common cold and improve immune system.How To Take Cinnamon & Honey?Here is the cinnamon and honey recipe:Take a teaspoon of cinnamon powder in a cup of boiling water.Stir and cover to let the cinnamon steep for 10 to 15 minutes.Add honey to the cooled liquid.Drink it in the morning with an empty stomach about half an hour before breakfast.Visit our facebook page:Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.Images licensed under CC:www.pixabay.comwww.flickr.comwww.pexels.com