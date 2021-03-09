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Israel Trials Electronic Bracelets To Avoid Hotel Quarantine
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502 views • March 09, 2021
MIRRORED from RT
The definition of ‘between a rock and a hard place’?
Travellers arriving at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport are being offered an alternative to quarantine in a hotel – quarantine at home.
Sounds good, right? All your home comforts and who’s going to notice if you pop out for some milk?
Well, there’s a catch – if you go home, you’ll need to wear an electronic bracelet that alerts the authorities if you stray too far from a wall-mounted device. A bit like an ankle tag for a prisoner on probation (except probationers can usually go out during the day).
The definition of ‘between a rock and a hard place’?
Travellers arriving at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport are being offered an alternative to quarantine in a hotel – quarantine at home.
Sounds good, right? All your home comforts and who’s going to notice if you pop out for some milk?
Well, there’s a catch – if you go home, you’ll need to wear an electronic bracelet that alerts the authorities if you stray too far from a wall-mounted device. A bit like an ankle tag for a prisoner on probation (except probationers can usually go out during the day).
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