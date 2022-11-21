Create New Account
Do NOT Punch in a Street Fight
1120 views
channel image
Code Red Defense
Published 7 days ago |

In this self defense video, you’ll see why we say: Do not punch in a street fight.

A punch is just a punch! Learn what strike you can use in a street fight for optimal results. You’ll be surprised to see how effective this strike can be.

Striking Fundamentals:

► https://www.codereddefense.com/striking-fundamentals/

Related article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/why-you-shouldnt-throw-a-punch-in-a-street-fight/

Thank you and stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Self Defense videos

► https://www.codereddefense.com

Keywords
self defenseself defense videosstreet fighting tipsdo not punch in a street fightfight tips

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
