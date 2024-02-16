Vision Correction with Dr. John DeWitt DC

This Lecture was recorded in 2015. It consists of 3 Parts. In this Video, you can see all 3 Parts of it.
Part 1
In this talk, Dr. DeWitt DC discusses his personal successes with the Bates Method of eye correction and explains exactly why you don't need glasses.
Part 2
Learn what foods help with vision correction and how proper chiropractic care can encourage better vision throughout your life.
Part 3
This is the final part of the 3 part series on Vision Correction.
Dr. DeWitt D.C. explains the amazing benefits of the chiropractor on vision, how it can improve your vision, and even reverse certain diseases that can affect your vision.
