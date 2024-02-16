Create New Account
Vision Correction with Dr. John DeWitt DC
This Lecture was recorded in 2015. It consists of 3 Parts. In this Video, you can see all 3 Parts of it.


Part 1

In this talk, Dr. DeWitt DC discusses his personal successes with the Bates Method of eye correction and explains exactly why you don't need glasses.


Part 2

Learn what foods help with vision correction and how proper chiropractic care can encourage better vision throughout your life.


Part 3

This is the final part of the 3 part series on Vision Correction.

Dr. DeWitt D.C. explains the amazing benefits of the chiropractor on vision, how it can improve your vision, and even reverse certain diseases that can affect your vision.


HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

Call: (1) 714-962-5891


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Toll-Free: 1 (877) 207-0824

From the US: (619) 365 9003

From MX: (664) 686 1158


[email protected]

https://www.holisticcare.com/chiropractic/

Keywords
visioneyeseye health

