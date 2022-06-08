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NO BIRTH RECORD For ANY of The Uvalde Massacre Child Victims
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1473 views • June 08, 2022
Zero birth records for the supposed "child victims" of the shooting. Anyone can pull an old photo from a family album, give the person in it a new name (and birth date), and call that person a new relative (who was never actually born). Then just say they died mountain climbing, or in a plane crash, or in a "shooting"... whatever you want. No trace of them, because they were never born.
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