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I do not want to deal with another Zombie apocalypse
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77 views • October 18, 2021
After dealing with the normal zombies plugged into the "reality TV" world, the MSM believers and the HRC supporters I cannot do anymore zombie BS. The Rona zombots aka the multiply vaxxed militants, the Faucists and the weaponized Karens have me about up to here. Could someone please flip the 5G switch, turn them into Zyborgs and get this party started please? To Quote Murtaugh "I'm getting too old for this shit"
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