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Vax protection elderly & sick ~ Stop Mandate with Informed Consent on Disease Enhancement Syndrome
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70 views • February 26, 2021
Ncbi.nlm.nih, science paper quote: “Covid-19 vaccines designed to elicit neutralising antibodies may sensitise vaccine recipients to more severe disease than if they were not vaccinated.”
Source : https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7247514/?fbclid=IwAR1G6yvmGDHuCEK4q9slT6zXZjHM0yf63Kb0_zGkev1DS2Ni4TJnKKMjj04
_____________________________
Andrew Wakefield on MRNA may possible cause autoimmune disease:
https://archive.org/details/mah-02177
-----
Explanation, about the internal interaction in the virome with immune suppressed individuals: ‘War and Peace Between the Microbes’
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1931312809003540
---------------------
ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
“Covid-19 vaccines designed to elicit neutralising antibodies may sensitise vaccine recipients to more severe disease than if they were not vaccinated.”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7247514/?fbclid=IwAR1G6yvmGDHuCEK4q9slT6zXZjHM0yf63Kb0_zGkev1DS2Ni4TJnKKMjj04
-----
the above statement is further explained in a video on my part
Infection coefficient SARS-CoV-2 ~ Comorbidity; vaccine injury & Covid-19
https://rumble.com/vddz6f-cr-ic-cr-b.html
-----------------------------
Covid injection may cause autoimmune disease, explained by an expert in the field, Dr. Louise Lagendijk:
https://archive.org/details/mah-02201
--------------------
Depopulation explained by F.I.G.U. Border Scientific Community in Switzerland under the direction of Eduard Albert Meier
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzOW1pPjoBI
-----------------------
Video Bill & Melinda Gates on the ethnic minorities:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mwOP6FDn9QZQ/
------------------------
Also Dr. Louis Lagendijk (Netherlands) warns the world about the Covid injections causing poss autoimmunity
https://archive.org/details/mah-02201
--------------------
Dr. Judy Mikovits on the ethnic minority
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G68vhqiHP7M3/?fbclid=IwAR2s0i5KtJ0hoj5b6j4X4lekiTf5qNpkBAYsXJicuqFkQkmlFfjqR4kTD10
---------
«One of the challenges facing rapid vaccine development for SARS-CoV-2 is the need to adequately assure the safety of these vaccines. One such safety concern is that occurred in the 1960s with inactivated RSV and measles vaccines. Vaccine-mediated disease enhancement is characterized by a vaccine that results in increased disease severity if the subject is later infected by the natural virus.»
Source science paper: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7247514/?fbclid=IwAR2WKAZiDBApNOPmphYqE3dhbbyK_PnKBXiUKzWhxoLExbJfLqaHiWwPjYI
---------------------------
"There is evidence for disease enhancement in vaccinated animals after challenge with live virus in multiple studies with SARS–CoV-1 vaccine candidates
Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7247514/?fbclid=IwAR2WKAZiDBApNOPmphYqE3dhbbyK_PnKBXiUKzWhxoLExbJfLqaHiWwPjYI
a Study that shows the Immunity weak & elderly being more susceptible to infection
Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7247514/?fbclid=IwAR2WKAZiDBApNOPmphYqE3dhbbyK_PnKBXiUKzWhxoLExbJfLqaHiWwPjYI
------------------------------------------
Further proof in the science paper
about the comorbity with SARS, and
the sick & elderly being more suseptible
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7247514/?fbclid=IwAR3a1FzKOX5mMEq5oliAWO237N4DLrVmr9oTJGsdR0sC1NitBJ3EUzAvJdM
------
F.I.G.U. on the origin of the AIDS epidemic
*Conversation Report 241, line 375;
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_241
----
Elderly dying from MRNA shot roll out in nursing homes around the world
watch @ 10 to 12 onward
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1200901313511268352
-----
Package leaflet of the Astrazeneca Covid pdf:
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca-product-information-approved-chmp-29-january-2021-pending-endorsement_en.pdf
-------
The Chimpanzee is a result of human-animal genetic manipulation executed by humans
*F.I.G.U.-Bulletin 007, line 135): http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_007
------
Benjamin Vangheluwe
the possibility of kept secret nano-technology in the Covid explained:
https://rumble.com/vcn18u-taken-down-by-youtube-and-vimeo-trojan-horse-in-v-a-cc-i-nes-cannot-be-excl.html
-------
Further publications on my part can be found by typing ‘Benjamin Vangheluwe’ on the internet
-------------------------------
F.I.G.U. Border Scientific Community Switzerland
on the truth about the Novel Coronavirus
*Recommendations & appropriate modes of behaviour
~ Billy Meier *Corona Report 002 : https://www.figu.org/ch/files/downloads/coronavirus/002_what_there_is_to_say_about_the_corona_virus_and_what_there_is_to_consider_eng.pdf
All F.I.G.U. *Corona Reports : https://www.figu.org/ch/index/downloads/coronavirus/eng
Source : https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7247514/?fbclid=IwAR1G6yvmGDHuCEK4q9slT6zXZjHM0yf63Kb0_zGkev1DS2Ni4TJnKKMjj04
_____________________________
Andrew Wakefield on MRNA may possible cause autoimmune disease:
https://archive.org/details/mah-02177
-----
Explanation, about the internal interaction in the virome with immune suppressed individuals: ‘War and Peace Between the Microbes’
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1931312809003540
---------------------
ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
“Covid-19 vaccines designed to elicit neutralising antibodies may sensitise vaccine recipients to more severe disease than if they were not vaccinated.”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7247514/?fbclid=IwAR1G6yvmGDHuCEK4q9slT6zXZjHM0yf63Kb0_zGkev1DS2Ni4TJnKKMjj04
-----
the above statement is further explained in a video on my part
Infection coefficient SARS-CoV-2 ~ Comorbidity; vaccine injury & Covid-19
https://rumble.com/vddz6f-cr-ic-cr-b.html
-----------------------------
Covid injection may cause autoimmune disease, explained by an expert in the field, Dr. Louise Lagendijk:
https://archive.org/details/mah-02201
--------------------
Depopulation explained by F.I.G.U. Border Scientific Community in Switzerland under the direction of Eduard Albert Meier
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzOW1pPjoBI
-----------------------
Video Bill & Melinda Gates on the ethnic minorities:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mwOP6FDn9QZQ/
------------------------
Also Dr. Louis Lagendijk (Netherlands) warns the world about the Covid injections causing poss autoimmunity
https://archive.org/details/mah-02201
--------------------
Dr. Judy Mikovits on the ethnic minority
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G68vhqiHP7M3/?fbclid=IwAR2s0i5KtJ0hoj5b6j4X4lekiTf5qNpkBAYsXJicuqFkQkmlFfjqR4kTD10
---------
«One of the challenges facing rapid vaccine development for SARS-CoV-2 is the need to adequately assure the safety of these vaccines. One such safety concern is that occurred in the 1960s with inactivated RSV and measles vaccines. Vaccine-mediated disease enhancement is characterized by a vaccine that results in increased disease severity if the subject is later infected by the natural virus.»
Source science paper: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7247514/?fbclid=IwAR2WKAZiDBApNOPmphYqE3dhbbyK_PnKBXiUKzWhxoLExbJfLqaHiWwPjYI
---------------------------
"There is evidence for disease enhancement in vaccinated animals after challenge with live virus in multiple studies with SARS–CoV-1 vaccine candidates
Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7247514/?fbclid=IwAR2WKAZiDBApNOPmphYqE3dhbbyK_PnKBXiUKzWhxoLExbJfLqaHiWwPjYI
a Study that shows the Immunity weak & elderly being more susceptible to infection
Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7247514/?fbclid=IwAR2WKAZiDBApNOPmphYqE3dhbbyK_PnKBXiUKzWhxoLExbJfLqaHiWwPjYI
------------------------------------------
Further proof in the science paper
about the comorbity with SARS, and
the sick & elderly being more suseptible
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7247514/?fbclid=IwAR3a1FzKOX5mMEq5oliAWO237N4DLrVmr9oTJGsdR0sC1NitBJ3EUzAvJdM
------
F.I.G.U. on the origin of the AIDS epidemic
*Conversation Report 241, line 375;
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_241
----
Elderly dying from MRNA shot roll out in nursing homes around the world
watch @ 10 to 12 onward
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1200901313511268352
-----
Package leaflet of the Astrazeneca Covid pdf:
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca-product-information-approved-chmp-29-january-2021-pending-endorsement_en.pdf
-------
The Chimpanzee is a result of human-animal genetic manipulation executed by humans
*F.I.G.U.-Bulletin 007, line 135): http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_007
------
Benjamin Vangheluwe
the possibility of kept secret nano-technology in the Covid explained:
https://rumble.com/vcn18u-taken-down-by-youtube-and-vimeo-trojan-horse-in-v-a-cc-i-nes-cannot-be-excl.html
-------
Further publications on my part can be found by typing ‘Benjamin Vangheluwe’ on the internet
-------------------------------
F.I.G.U. Border Scientific Community Switzerland
on the truth about the Novel Coronavirus
*Recommendations & appropriate modes of behaviour
~ Billy Meier *Corona Report 002 : https://www.figu.org/ch/files/downloads/coronavirus/002_what_there_is_to_say_about_the_corona_virus_and_what_there_is_to_consider_eng.pdf
All F.I.G.U. *Corona Reports : https://www.figu.org/ch/index/downloads/coronavirus/eng
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