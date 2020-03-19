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Ron Paul Censored by Facebook for Telling Truth About COVID19
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122 views • March 19, 2020
Politifact call Dr. Paul, “a conspiracy-minded doctor from Texas”. Really? What he said about COVID19 & goat’s response & motives is true. Here’s why you should question self-appointed authority figures like Politifact & Facebook and the white-coated bureaucrats burning down the world.
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