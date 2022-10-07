I denna Jmm-rapport går jag in på ämnet USA, Nato och Nordstream-sabotaget. Var det USA som saboterade Nordstream med tanke på att USA hade krigsfartyg i området efter Nato-övningen Baltops 22? USA har testat undervattensteknologi utanför Bornholm och Sverige har ett hydrofonsystem som gör att Sverige borde veta vem som utfört attentatet. https://jmm.nu/
