© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Given our current economic situation, who knows what will happen, but seeds could become currency.
Don’t miss any of the informative Prepare Tribe episodes — register for free at https://BrightU.com
#prepping #preparedness #survival #emergencyplan #survivalskills #protect #homestead #tips #survivalfood #survivalpantry #shelter #musthave #medicalsupply