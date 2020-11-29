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The One and Only Nation Written in the Stars - Part 2: Discovering the Nation Written in the Stars
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28 views • November 29, 2020
If you will view this new video all the way through, Discovering the Nation Written in the Stars, you will be witness to a jaw-dropping truth. Judge the evidence for yourself as you view this message. I believe the evidence is so clear you will be forced by the evidence to accept that the Creator inscribed a nation in the stars when He created the stars, and that remains so to this day! Adding to the weight of this astounding fact is that He wrote this in the heavens before He ever even created Mankind! That's right. This amazing discovery of a nation written into the heavens by the hand of God speaks of a nation of Divine destiny, already a reality in the mind of the Creator before time as we know it began. The implications of this discovery boggle the mind. In fact, bring us right into the mind and heart of God, where we see with perfect clarity a nation that is so dear to Him, and so central to His plan in creating the world, that just knowing that fact helps us to know Him in a whole new way. See Discovering the Nation Written in the Stars and judge for yourself.
View the entire One and Only Nation Written in the Stars video series on Brighteon Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthpoint/playlists?page=1
View the entire One and Only Nation Written in the Stars video series on Brighteon Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthpoint/playlists?page=1
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