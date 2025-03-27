NATO paper says nanotechnology can be used to link human brain to a computer, David A. Hughes

Prof. David A. Hughes, PhD talking to Alex Jones on Feb 1, 2025.

"I'm very worried about the attack on the brain, in particular, as an element of this Omni War [ a war against society on all aspects ]."

"One of the things I did in my presentation for the Omni War symposium was to consider the idea of network centric warfare."

"It goes back to about 1997, that concept."

"Essentially [ it's ] all about linking different things together, primarily involving military items."

"So this developed via the Globe Information grid."

"Drone warfare was added into this."

“A.I. then entered into it in 2012 through a DOD directive [ U.S. Dept. of Defense ].”

"It's led to a situation where we're looking at the, not just [ the ] possibility, but [ the ] reality now of AI-powered autonomous drones, autonomously making decisions, which can include the kill decision [ deciding whether to kill someone ]."

"So that's pretty frightening in and of itself."

"It then goes a step further when you contemplate the possibility of human bodies becoming nodes on the technocratic control grid."

"So instead of just having pieces of military hardware like drones, what happens if you can actually get military hardware in one form or another inside human bodies."

"During this period, we've been looking at the Internet of bio-nano things, which is a concept which came up in 2015 and is primarily associated with Professor Ian Akyildiz."

[ Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz was Director of the Broadband Wireless Networking Laboratory at the Georgia Institute of Technology (1985–2020). ]

"Fundamentally, it's all about connecting bodies... wirelessly to an external control network."

"The reason that we need to take this very, very seriously is because there is extensive military intelligence documentation going back to at least 2000 which deals with precisely this project."

"You can trace it back even further in time if you want a certain CIA documents and so on, but particularly in the 21st century, and particularly through nanotechnology, which has been extensively funded and extensively backed by all of the most powerful actors."

"The idea seems to be to develop technologies which are capable of going inside human bodies and communicating with an external network."

"This is not... science fiction."

"When you look at, for example, the research of Dr. Charles Lieber, he had essentially developed this kind of technology [ prior to ] COVID, and published on injecting neural nets directly into the brains of rats."

“[ Charles M. Lieber (born 1959) is an American chemist, inventor, nanotechnologist, and writer. ]"

“[ These neural nets directly into the brains of rats ] would then function there and remain in place for at least a year."

"It was also known [ prior to ] COVID that it's possible to inject technologies into the body, nanotechnologies."

"You don't have to do it directly into the brain, but because what we're dealing with is so small, it can cross the blood brain barrier."

"You... have syringe-injectable neural nanotechnologies capable of crossing the blood brain barrier."

"[ These syringe-injectable neural nanotechnologies ] are also self-replicating."

"Let me... read you a... short quote from a NATO report from 2023.” …

"Neural-nanotechnology can be used to bring nano-sized robots close to a neuron via the bloodstream, and make it possible to link the human brain directly to a computer, making use of artificial intelligence in the process.”

"So, we said that this information is very often in the public domain. It's out there."

"They do tell us about these kinds of things, and in the Omni War symposium, we documented, fairly extensively, the development of this kind of technology.”





The full interview of Prof. David A. Hughes, PhD done by Alex Jones on Feb 1, 2025 is posted here:

https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1885835826149400878





The 2023 NATO paper that Prof. David A. Hughes refers to was posted here, but it has been removed:

https://www.jwc.nato.int/application/files/2616/9782/7206/issue39.pdf





A paper titled "Microwave radiofrequencies, 5G, 6G, graphene nanomaterials: Technologies used in neurological warfare", which refers to the2023 NATO paper, is posted here:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11618680/#ref128

