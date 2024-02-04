Donald Trump Jr. · Biden’s strategy of maximum appeasement is failing on every front

Create New Account
Biden's strategy of maximum appeasement is failing on every front
Published a day ago

Then again, we wouldn’t even trust this guy to drive an Uber - does anyone really think he could ever stand up to our enemies. The Biden doctrine? America last, always.


Feb 2

@DonaldJTrumpJr

https://x.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1753616104830775740?s=20

Keywords
magadon trump jrtriggeredbiden regimeric grenell

