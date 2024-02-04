Donald Trump Jr. · Biden’s strategy of maximum appeasement is failing on every front
Then again, we wouldn’t even trust this guy to drive an Uber - does anyone really think he could ever stand up to our enemies. The Biden doctrine? America last, always.
Feb 2
@DonaldJTrumpJr
https://x.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1753616104830775740?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.