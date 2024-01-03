Wokeism: Warped & Demented

We’re still scratching the surface re: what ‘higher education’ and ‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’ is really about.
* Indoctrination camps
* Leftist protection rackets
* Nonprofit slush funds
* Pay-to-play schemes
* Rampant fraud/plagiarism
* Secret societies
* Woke colonies/mobs
Connect the dots and follow the $. No matter how dark or deep you think it is, it‘s worse than that.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (2 January 2024)
