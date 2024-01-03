Create New Account
Wokeism: Warped & Demented
Son of the Republic
We’re still scratching the surface re: what ‘higher education’ and ‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’ is really about.

* Indoctrination camps

* Leftist protection rackets

* Nonprofit slush funds

* Pay-to-play schemes

* Rampant fraud/plagiarism

* Secret societies

* Woke colonies/mobs

Connect the dots and follow the $. No matter how dark or deep you think it is, it‘s worse than that.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (2 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/KG7XNw2VL9Q

Keywords
activismharvarddonald trumpliberalismfraudscamidentity politicsdiversityprogressivismindoctrinationhigher educationleftismideologyradicalismivy leagueequityinclusionplagiarismdivisivenessgriftgreg kellywokeismhigher learningdeirace hustle

