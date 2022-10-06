Nation-wide Thiamine Deficiency? Are You Seeing it All Around You? Elliot Overton, CFMP www.eoNutrition.co.uk

More at www.EnergyMe333.com

Is Beri Beri a Problem of the Past?

Are we seeing Nation-wide nutrient deficiencies? The Big5: Sulfur (MSM), Magnesium, Iodine, Copper, Thiamine.

Elliot Overton, CFMP at www.eoNutrition.co.uk , has a Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner degree in nutritional therapy from the College of Naturopathic Medicine in the UK. Also an Advanced Fellowship in Anti-Aging, Metabolic & Functional Medicine with a focus on Thiamine (vitamin B1) as one of the most overlooked deficiencies. "Excess consumption of refined carbohydrates, along with several other factors sets the stage for chronic thiamine insufficiency. This condition is so difficult to spot because it is known to manifest in a variety of different ways for each individual, and so it is often mistaken for other health conditions and not treated. The human body possesses an innate intelligence, and when provided with the correct raw materials and environmental conditions, it is able to correct most problems itself." ~ www.eoNutrition.co.uk

