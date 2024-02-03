Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Adam Carolla Goes Off on "Sociopath" Gavin Newsom Exaggerating His Support for "Liar" Biden
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
77 views
Published Yesterday

Megyn Kelly  |  Adam Carolla Goes Off On "Sociopath" Gavin Newsom Exaggerating His Support For "Liar" Joe Biden  |   Megyn Kelly is joined by Adam Carolla, host of "The Adam Carolla Show,” to discuss "sociopath" California Gov. Gavin Newsom exaggerating his support for Joe Biden, Biden’s history of lies, Newsom defending his record when confronted about the rise in California crime, and more.


Keywords
megyn kellyadam carollasociopath gavin newsom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket