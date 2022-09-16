The Problem & Solution To Our REAL Freedom Written 200 Years Ago! - Adin Ballou On Human Government

"One of these terms begins with an m and the other with an r. But this is not all the difference between them. Right never does wrong, even when possessed of infinite power. Might is very liable to do wrong. It very frequently does enormous wrong. It is never to be trusted unless under the direction of Right. Then it will always do good. With ignorant and wicked men, might makes right. With wise and good men, never. Therefore remember that no emperor, king, prince, president, governor, judge, general, legislative, court, army, or multitude, can make that right which is essentially wrong, either by declaring it to be right, or threatening death against those who refuse to perpetrate it." "One man must not kill. If he does it is murder. Two, ten, one hundred men, acting on their own responsibility, must not kill. If they do, it is still murder. But a state or nation may kill as many as they please, and it is no murder. It is just, necessary, commendable and right. Only get people enough to agree to it, and the butchery of myriads of human beings is perfectly innocent. But how many does it take? This is the question. Just so with theft, robbery, burglary, and all other crimes. Man-stealing is a great crime in one man, or a very few men only. But a whole nation can commit it, and the act becomes not only innocent, but highly honorable. So a whole nation can rob on the largest scale, and perpetrate burglary on an entire city by martial power, without crime. They can do all these things with impunity, and call on the ministers of religion to say prayers for them." - Abolitionist Adin Ballou

