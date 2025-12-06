🅾️"Brave" (Russian) soldiers storm the surrounded Mirnograd and advance in the Dnepropetrovsk region

- Fighters of the “Center” troop group are actively destroying enemy infantry and equipment in the area of Pokrovsk, Mirnograd, and in the Dnepropetrovsk region day and night.

- To support the offensive, operators of strike drones are delivering precise strikes on targets.

- The video shows fragments of the elimination of Ukrainian Armed Forces, NATO, and other military equipment, positions, heavy bomber drones, and communication systems on December 6th.

Adding, silent video couldn't post:

A massive strike on the Kherson Thermal Powerplant

- About 100 shells hit the Kherson TPP, and it will be extremely difficult to restore it, says the Kherson Regional State Administration.

- 40,000 subscribers in the city are left without heat and light.

- The TPP has been repeatedly attacked in recent days, it has been seriously damaged and its operation has been suspended.