FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Isaiah 25:1,6,8-9, Sabbath: 20221231

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Isaiah 25:1,6,8-9, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, December 31, 2022

O my Merciful, Gracious, LORD GOD of Heaven and Earth, my Everlasting, Almighty, Compassionate, and Loving GOD! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid on Calvary’s Cross to purchase my salvation.

My Glorious Father, please accept my humble sacrifice of testimony for Your Everlasting Salvation and Providential Blessings upon my life:

1 O my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, You are my GOD. I will exalt You, I will praise Your Name, for You have done wonderful things; Your Counsels of old are Faithfulness and Truth.

6 And on Your Holy Mount Zion, You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD of HOSTS will make for all people a feast of choice menus, a feast of wines on the lees, of fat things full of marrow, of well-refined wines on the lees.

8 You, my JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD my BANNER will swallow up death forever, and You, my JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD my SANCTIFIER will wipe away tears from all faces; the rebuke of Your Saints You will take away from all the earth; for You, my ELOHIM, LORD GOD have spoken.

9 And it will be said in that day of You: “Behold, this is our YAHWEH, JEHOVAH GOD; we waited for Him, and He saved us.”



Thank You, JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS for Your daily Health, Life, and Mercy, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 25:1,6,8-9, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *





SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).



