AMERICA HAS A BLACK CRIME EPIDEMIC! YEP, I SAID IT
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


June 9, 2023


Mobs of black citizens are terrorizing and looting American cities. Teddy discusses this epidemic with OANN’s Alison Steinberg. You haven’t made it in this world if you don’t have HATERS. Teddy gets personal.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2t694g-live-9pm-america-has-a-black-crime-epidemic-yep-i-said-it..html


americacriminalsepidemicoannlootinghatersterrorizingblack crimeteddy danielsalison steinbergin the trenches

