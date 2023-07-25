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Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - July 25, 2023 - Lioness Pride- "Hope for the future."
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10 views • July 27, 2023

Nicolette tells us about her story with her son's autism diagnosis.
What causes autism?
Why is there an influx of cases?
What is the agenda and why is it so hard to talk about?
We're leading an awakening never before seen on this planet.
Lioness Pride
Hosted by Nicolette
Brought to you by BraveTV
BraveTV.com
Why did I name the show Lioness Pride?
We're all sick of the word pride, I get it. Over the last few years patriots everywhere have been asking what more they could do, federally, locally, to make a difference.
Particularly the mothers have rose to the occasion to protect our children.
That's where Lioness Pride comes in. We're taking the word pride back to give our moms support accross the nation. Lionesses are the ultimate caregivers and protectors and work in well, "prides."
It's time we support each other and create a network of helpful reasources. Empowering both women and men to rise to the occasion to make a difference.
Embracing the natural gifts we all have in protecting our own.
Will answer the calling to join the Pride?

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americabravetvdrjasondean
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