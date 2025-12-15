TV STAR 100% ANNIHILATED BY DEATH JAB

**Dec 12, 2025**

Lili Reinhart

Last week, I was officially diagnosed with endometriosis following laparoscopic surgery.





Last year, I saw a urogynecologist and was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis. I was told there was no cure—and no lasting relief—for my symptoms.

Three hospital visits. Multiple urologists and gynecologists. And not one of them seriously considered endometriosis as the underlying cause of what I was experiencing.





It wasn’t until I worked with two different pelvic floor therapists that the word endometriosis was even mentioned to me as a possible source of my pain.





I pushed for an MRI on my own, which led to a diagnosis of adenomyosis. From there, I met with an endometriosis specialist who helped me decide that laparoscopic surgery was the next step I wanted to take—while, at the same time, another gynecologist told me I “probably didn’t have endo” and should just go on the pill.





I’m glad I trusted my body and listened to my gut and will continue advocating for others to do so. (Endometriosis is an extremely misunderstood disease, leaving often a 4-11 year gap between symptoms and a definitive surgical diagnosis. It’s estimated 1 in 10 people with uteruses have endo according to the World Health Organization.)

**Nov 28, 2025**

Lili Reinhart Reveals She Gets 'Suicidal' Before Her Period After Going Off Antidepressants and Birth Control

“When I went off my anti-depressants, I realized I had a plethora of other things that were being subdued by medication,” Reinhart said on Monica Lewinsky's podcast

By Angel Saunders

**Jan 22, 2025**

Lili Reinhart Is Fighting for Her Health—and Yours

The actor has been navigating a medical mystery privately for years. She’s finally ready to talk about it.

By Julia Sullivan

Photography by Jason Kim

