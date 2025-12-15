BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TV STAR 100% ANNIHILATED BY DEATH JAB
ChestyP
ChestyP
79 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
300 views • 23 hours ago

**Dec 12, 2025**

Lili Reinhart

Instagram Post

*Text:*

Last week, I was officially diagnosed with endometriosis following laparoscopic surgery.


Last year, I saw a urogynecologist and was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis. I was told there was no cure—and no lasting relief—for my symptoms.

Three hospital visits. Multiple urologists and gynecologists. And not one of them seriously considered endometriosis as the underlying cause of what I was experiencing.


It wasn’t until I worked with two different pelvic floor therapists that the word endometriosis was even mentioned to me as a possible source of my pain.


I pushed for an MRI on my own, which led to a diagnosis of adenomyosis. From there, I met with an endometriosis specialist who helped me decide that laparoscopic surgery was the next step I wanted to take—while, at the same time, another gynecologist told me I “probably didn’t have endo” and should just go on the pill.


I’m glad I trusted my body and listened to my gut and will continue advocating for others to do so. (Endometriosis is an extremely misunderstood disease, leaving often a 4-11 year gap between symptoms and a definitive surgical diagnosis. It’s estimated 1 in 10 people with uteruses have endo according to the World Health Organization.)

*URL:* https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DSIVQO0EVHY/?img_index=3


***


**Nov 28, 2025**

Lili Reinhart Reveals She Gets 'Suicidal' Before Her Period After Going Off Antidepressants and Birth Control

“When I went off my anti-depressants, I realized I had a plethora of other things that were being subdued by medication,” Reinhart said on Monica Lewinsky's podcast

By Angel Saunders

*URL:* https://peopleDOTcom/lili-reinhart-reveals-she-gets-suicidal-before-her-period-after-going-off-antidepressants-and-birth-control-11858677


***


**Jan 22, 2025**

Lili Reinhart Is Fighting for Her Health—and Yours

The actor has been navigating a medical mystery privately for years. She’s finally ready to talk about it.

By Julia Sullivan

Photography by Jason Kim

*URL:* https://www.selfDOTcom/story/lili-reinhart


***


**Dec 2, 2020**

Strict On-Set Rules For Riverdale Cast That Saved Season 5 | The Catcher

#riverdale #riverdalecast #riverdaleseason5

*URL:* https://www.youtubeDOtcom/watch?v=V0reYXsm6_E


***


**(Date of Page Unknown - FNHA Information)**

Everything you need to know about BC COVID-19 vaccine card

*URL:* https://www.fnhaDOTca/about/news-and-events/news/everything-you-need-to-know-about-bc-covid-19-vaccine-card


***


**Oct 17, 2011**

Lili Reinhart

@lilireinhart

Got my flu shot today #stayinghealthy!

2:36 PM · Oct 17, 2011

*URL:* https://x.com/lilireinhart/status/126049051677433856

Keywords
endometriosisreinhartlili reinhartlili
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy