African vs. European Catfish: The Growth Rate Battle You Didn’t Know About! 🐟⚡
African vs. European Catfish: The Growth Rate Battle You Didn’t Know About! 🐟⚡
Did you know that the African catfish grows twice as fast as its European counterpart? 🌍 This has everything to do with the water temperature! 🌡️


While the African catfish thrives in warm waters, speeding up its metabolism and growth, the European catfish lags behind in colder waters. ❄️ The higher the water temperature, the faster the African catfish grows — taking half the time it takes for the European catfish to reach the same size! 🕒


Click the link in Bio or Description to tune in and discover more about the fascinating growth rate battle between these two types of catfish! 🎣💡


#Catfish #Aquaculture #FishFarming #AfricanCatfish #EuropeanCatfish #GrowthRate #FishingIndustry #SustainableFarming #FishMetabolism #AquaticLife

