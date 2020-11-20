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It's Now Been Revealed
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37 views • November 20, 2020
In this episode, we cover the hypocrisy of the left with this COVID-19 and face-mask scenario. It should be obvious to a blind man that the fake news media, along with big tech and all the print publications, are blocking this information from the American people. If you want to find out who has participated in "Operation Mockingbird" against the American people, just look and see if you're getting the truth about these lawsuits in several states.
In this video, we have also included the link to an article that Mike Adams wrote that he had issues earlier in the month.
President Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had an amazing press conference today along with other attorneys explaining what would be opening arguments in a courtroom.
Of course, the mainstream media will chop the facts up and say, number one, it was too long of an interview. They think you, the American people are too stupid to follow the narrative, or they will dismiss the information and have you focus on COVID-19.
Every day we get more bombshell information on the fraud that has taken place here in America. This will be amazing historical documentation on a series we are doing called To Catch A Thief.
Article from Mike Adams:
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/11/bombshell-the-2020-election-took-place-under-a-trump-declared-national-emergency-that-set-an-election-day-trap-for-the-unauthorized-accessing-of-election-and-campaign-infra/
https://www.brighteon.com/91ae4117-21d8-4a4c-9171-1d3d408f99f0
Bombshell information that can only be seen on the JosephFarleyShow.com
Come enjoy the deep mysteries of the far better truth than fiction or any movie Hollywood could produce.
Bombshell information that can only be seen on the JosephFarleyShow.com
To order the book by Joseph Farley, Destroying the Altars of Baal, click the link below. https://capitaldigitalmedia.wixsite.com/destroyaltarofbaal
Make sure and sign-up at https://josephfarleyshow.com/trending/ for your videos to be delivered to your inbox Monday thru Friday. Don't forget to share this video with as many people as you possibly can. You are the true Renaissance of the 2nd American revolution against the globalist and other evil forces in our world.
In this video, we have also included the link to an article that Mike Adams wrote that he had issues earlier in the month.
President Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had an amazing press conference today along with other attorneys explaining what would be opening arguments in a courtroom.
Of course, the mainstream media will chop the facts up and say, number one, it was too long of an interview. They think you, the American people are too stupid to follow the narrative, or they will dismiss the information and have you focus on COVID-19.
Every day we get more bombshell information on the fraud that has taken place here in America. This will be amazing historical documentation on a series we are doing called To Catch A Thief.
Article from Mike Adams:
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/11/bombshell-the-2020-election-took-place-under-a-trump-declared-national-emergency-that-set-an-election-day-trap-for-the-unauthorized-accessing-of-election-and-campaign-infra/
https://www.brighteon.com/91ae4117-21d8-4a4c-9171-1d3d408f99f0
Bombshell information that can only be seen on the JosephFarleyShow.com
Come enjoy the deep mysteries of the far better truth than fiction or any movie Hollywood could produce.
Bombshell information that can only be seen on the JosephFarleyShow.com
To order the book by Joseph Farley, Destroying the Altars of Baal, click the link below. https://capitaldigitalmedia.wixsite.com/destroyaltarofbaal
Make sure and sign-up at https://josephfarleyshow.com/trending/ for your videos to be delivered to your inbox Monday thru Friday. Don't forget to share this video with as many people as you possibly can. You are the true Renaissance of the 2nd American revolution against the globalist and other evil forces in our world.
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