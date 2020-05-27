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The David Knight Show (27May20 Full Show)
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38 views • May 27, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:30 DAY 72 America Held Hostage
— 00:13:52 The Two-Faced Lies About Face Masks
— 00:22:17 Another LIE COVID EXPOSED: transmission without symptoms
— 00:31:39 Washington Health Department admits counting gun shot deaths as COVID19
— 00:41:52 Amy Klobuchar trashes HCQ (that saved her husband) to get Biden VP slot
— 00:46:23 George Floyd, latest victim of Minneapolis PD; Violence erupts as media pushes race war narrative that keeps REAL reform from happening
— 01:18:14 Amazon now delivers packages of “news” to mainstream media & they dutifully parrot
— 01:29:05 Michael Moore, liberal troll, gets censored by liberal trolls (and YouTube)— for being right for a change
— 01:37:42 YouTube & Twitter become govt censors — for CHINA
— 01:55:47 Trump says he will do something as Twitter begins to censor HIM
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https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:30 DAY 72 America Held Hostage
— 00:13:52 The Two-Faced Lies About Face Masks
— 00:22:17 Another LIE COVID EXPOSED: transmission without symptoms
— 00:31:39 Washington Health Department admits counting gun shot deaths as COVID19
— 00:41:52 Amy Klobuchar trashes HCQ (that saved her husband) to get Biden VP slot
— 00:46:23 George Floyd, latest victim of Minneapolis PD; Violence erupts as media pushes race war narrative that keeps REAL reform from happening
— 01:18:14 Amazon now delivers packages of “news” to mainstream media & they dutifully parrot
— 01:29:05 Michael Moore, liberal troll, gets censored by liberal trolls (and YouTube)— for being right for a change
— 01:37:42 YouTube & Twitter become govt censors — for CHINA
— 01:55:47 Trump says he will do something as Twitter begins to censor HIM
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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