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Episode 76 - The Truth About Hate Speech
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25 views • December 15, 2019
If you pay the slightest bit of attention to the news, nationally or locally, you’ve likely noticed a movement to squash free speech. Sometimes it’s subtle such as a gentle reminder from your spouse not to bring up a particular topic at the family gathering lest you offend Uncle Pete. However, what is happening with more frequency is mass censorship of speech under the guise of calling it “hate speech.”
What is the truth about hate speech?
What is the truth about hate speech?
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