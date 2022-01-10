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Warning !!!!!! fda has approved an pfizer antiviral drug paxlovid for coronavirus with it's factsheet...
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175 views • January 10, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who had left islam and accepted Jesus Christ as their own saviour. In this video you are going to see the article of emergency use authorized of pfizer's(pharmaceuatical company) antiviral drug paxlovid and it's factsheet. You can get this article in google by seaching it as fda's emergency use authorization of pfizer antiviral drug paxlovid approval and fda has also approved some other antiviral drugs which can be used for covid-19 virus of other pharmaceutical companies like moderna and merck etc. In the following link given below you can find pfizer's antiviral drug paxlovid's factsheet for coronavirus.
LINK:- https://www.fda.gov/media/155050/download
LINK:- https://www.fda.gov/media/155050/download
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