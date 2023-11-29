First American Hostage Released - Niece of Biden's BFF

Nov 28, 2023 - The release of 4-year-old Abigail Edan—who has dual American/Israeli citizenship--has an expensive backstory. Abigail’s great-aunt, Liz Hirsh Naftali, is a satisfied customer of the Biden family. She paid $1.3 million for Hunter Biden's art, which also netted her an appointment to the US Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad. Naftali has visited the White House 13 times in 18 months.
