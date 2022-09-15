He Is Preeminent In All Things

There is nothing that Jesus is not in charge of or control of. All things are a witness to His Holiness, Power and Glory!Colossians 1:16-18 KJV

(16) For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him:

(17) And he is before all things, and by him all things consist.

(18) And he is the head of the body, the church: who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead; that in all things he might have the preeminence.



