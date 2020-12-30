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2020,12, 30 MORE EMPTY HOSPITAL EVIDENCE, SUPPOSED TO BE WORSE THAN THE 1ST WAVE CROYDON UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL - EMPTY LISTEN TO THE POLICE AT THE END
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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291 views • January 01, 2021
DISGRACEFUL LACK OF MORALS
An Investigative Journalist finds NO EVIDENCE of the latest round of scaremongering of the British Public by the MSM. SUPPORTING THE TYRANNY TIERS OF GOVERNMENT LOCK DOWN WHICH SERVE NOTHING TO DO WITH OUR HEALTH

SHAMELESS REPORTING
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9098091/Essex-declares-major-incident-surging-Covid-cases.html

EVIDENCE OF MORE DECEIT OF THE BRITISH PEOPLE ON A WIDE SCALE
• Essex declares emergency as patient numbers receiving Covid treatment higher than peak of first wave
• County's hospitals can move patients, bring in more workers and cancel operations and appointments
• UK hospitals are running low on staff, beds, oxygen amid intensifying crisis caused by mutant Covid strain
• Hospitals have made requests to move ICU patients from London to Yorkshire because they are full
• Ambulances seen queuing outside A&Es across England and Wales in the past 24 hours
Keywords
tiers of tyrannycroyden hospital was not overloadeddistrust the mms
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