The preaching of men brings death. The preaching of Christ brings life Gen. 2:17-4:12!

The preaching of men brings suffering and death, but the preaching of Christ brings eternal life, agape love, and every spiritual blessing Gen. 2:17-4:12. Satan has been lying to us, saying that we can be like God and preach and give to the world bibles and religions of men without suffering and death Gen. 2:17-4:12; Matt. 5-7; Jer. 10:23; Deut. 4:30-31; Job; James 5:11. Satan has ruled over this world for the last 1680 years with the moral standards of men Rom. 5:12-21; Jer. 10:23; 2 Thess. 2:10; Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30! The second coming of the Lord is at hand Rev. 22:20, and the objective truth preaching of Christ is back with the second age of Christianity. We are in the last days, or approximately 40 more years, of suffering for those who continue to wear the mark of the beast under Satan's rule Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Micah 7:15; Heb. 1:2; Deut. 4:30-31; John 8:32: Dan. 2:44; Rev. 18:4; Isa. 55:9; Eph. 3:20! We have back, in part, the Bible of dual prophecy, the wisdom from above Deut. 4:20; James 1:5; 3:13-17; 5:7-11; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Dan. 12:4; Micah 7:15; Deut. 4:20; Judas 3. We have back the second age of Christianity with its "blessings - beatitudes." Deut. 4:30-31; Rev. 1:3; Matt. 5-7; Rev. 22; 1 Cor. 13:9-12. We have back the keys to the kingdom, realizing the Lord's Day for men is the 1,000-year reign of Christ divided into two ages Eph. 2:7, by the reign of Satan. We have back Saul to Paul conversions where the Lord is telling us to stop kicking against the goad Rev. 18:4 and give up the ways of men Dan. 2:44. We have back the signs of the Destroyer/sun/cosmic weather back for 40 more years as we will see the day, the second age of the kingdom approaching Heb. 10:25. The world will be destroyed by fire, as it once was destroyed by flood 2 Peter 3; Lev. 10:1-3. The sun will turn black and the moon red, and the world cleansed of evil before the second coming of the Lord Rev. 8; Acts 2:17-21. The patient endurance of suffering by the preaching of men for the last 1680 years James 2:3-7 will result in salvation brought down from heaven and the last 750 years of men on the earth. The good Shephard will be back, the great Physician, The Father of all comforts, The Wonderful Counselor, the Father of all Mercies, the Prince of Peace, along with every spiritual blessing in Christ, etc. The righteous dead and the righteous living will be in the great wedding feast, as the ways of God are as high as the heavens above, exceeding abundantly greater than, the ways of men Isaiah 55:9; Eph. 3:20. The preaching, bibles, and religions of men, now that the perfect preacher is back Rom. 5:13; Heb. 1:2, are the mark of the beast! More than one-third of humanity will not give up its skepticism of the return of the ways of God Matt. 7:12-21; Acts 17:30; Rev. 18:4; Dan. 2:44; 2 Peter 3, and will be burned up and cast off this earth with the beast Rev. 8; John 12:31; Rev. 18:4: Acts 2:17-21; 2 Peter 3. I will be glad to work with everyone possible, on preparation as we exit the Babylon/Rome apostasy, our lives depend on us doing the right things for the right reasons Ezek. 3:21! We will need communications radios (my call is N5RKS), and Bibles from God since the ways of men will be burned up Acts 19:19. We will need batteries, solar panels, etc. Our time online, power grids, monies, and transportation are limited. Star-link, power grids, banking systems, etc. are already under heavy attack in the present distress. Soon the fields will be white unto harvest, as more and more people flee the cities. Will we keep living like Cain and worshiping God any way we want and lie and murder to survive Gen. 4, or will we seek first the kingdom of God, and love our enemies as ourselves, so that all of our needs are provided for us by the good Shephard Psalms 23; Job; James 5:11; Ecc. 7:8? therodofiron.org http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan 806-216-1161

