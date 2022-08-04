Footage from the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the city of Birmingham, clearly ushering in the worship of Baal, with the presenter quoting, “He will be revealed as an iconic symbol of light”.

He, Baal, aka Lucifer, Satan the fallen angel, is who they are speaking of!

MUST SEE companion article here - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/baal-worship-was-blatant-and-in-your-face-at-the-commonwealth-2022-opening-ceremony/

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