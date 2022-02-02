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Whistleblowers - Cancer and Miscarriages skyrocketing! (w/ Spelunky HD Playthrough - Worm, Mothership)
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48 views • February 02, 2022
https://linktr.ee/WH3
Video banned on Youtube for 'Medical Misinformation', on the channel (see linktree) I juxtapose video game footage with audio from current events. The audio from this video is featured from an event hosted by Senator Ron Johnson, then continues with an interview hosted by Alex Jones regarding the events in Ukraine. See link below for more Senator Ron Johnsons 'Second Opinion' Covid Panel:
https://www.wndnewscenter.org/watch-sen-johnsons-covid-panel-with-drs-robert-malone-peter-mccullough/
If you want to know what Youtube regards as 'Medical Misinformation', link here: https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/9891785
Video banned on Youtube for 'Medical Misinformation', on the channel (see linktree) I juxtapose video game footage with audio from current events. The audio from this video is featured from an event hosted by Senator Ron Johnson, then continues with an interview hosted by Alex Jones regarding the events in Ukraine. See link below for more Senator Ron Johnsons 'Second Opinion' Covid Panel:
https://www.wndnewscenter.org/watch-sen-johnsons-covid-panel-with-drs-robert-malone-peter-mccullough/
If you want to know what Youtube regards as 'Medical Misinformation', link here: https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/9891785
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