❗️Tucker Carlson OBLITERATES Australian Journalist With One Simple Question

JOURNALIST: "You've preempted my question on Putin."

TUCKER: "Putin! He's so bad! Did he make you take the COVID shot?"

JOURNALIST: "Take the what?"

TUCKER: "Take the COVID shot. No, he didn't."

(Crowd cheers)

JOURNALIST: "The COVID shot saved probably tens of millions of lives."

TUCKER: "Oh, yeah. Definitely. 'Safe and effective.' This is why everyone loves the media. It's like a time capsule. It's like you're like the last Japanese soldier on Okinawa. You think the war is still going. Oh, that's hilarious.

adding: Russian traitors preparing to destabilize Russia.

The Times (https://www.thetimes.com/world/russia-ukraine-war/article/russian-exiles-call-for-assassination-of-putins-regime-dzpxcgb0k) claims that former MP's who fled Russia are preparing a terrorist plan for the NATO summit, which includes assassinations and forceful destabilization of the situation in Russia.





According to the newspaper, the plan was discussed at a meeting of former MP's in Warsaw. It includes calls for the West to impose more sanctions against Russia and to support actions to destabilize the situation within the country.

Furthermore, it involves criminal offenses such as the assassination of government officials and attempts to forcibly change the government.

This proposal will be presented at the 75th NATO summit in Washington early next month, the publication states.