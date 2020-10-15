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Connecting the Dots_ The Great Reset & The Fourth Industrial Revolution.
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41 views • October 15, 2020
Connecting the Dots_ The Great Reset & The Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Sources:
https://www.unenvironment.org/news-and-stories/press-release/cut-global-emissions-76-percent-every-year-next-decade-meet-15degc
https://eng.belta.by/president/view/belarus-president-unwilling-to-accept-additional-terms-to-get-foreign-loans-131164-2020/
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-4th-industrial-revolution?fbclid=IwAR2OdrGlgwB3pejWd6eApDC64bz4_PJWHNG-b8nreUOQxcAjLqVgbSvHpIY
https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/cities-design-coronavirus/index.html
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/environment/future-of-people-driving-around-country-in-private-cars-is-fantasy-built-on-cheap-oil-1.4376109
https://www.forbes.com/sites/carltonreid/2020/10/09/bikes-and-buses-will-be-futures-dominant-modes-of-urban-mobility-predict-346-transport-experts/#753c46c41b03
https://www.forbes.com/2010/02/05/world-health-organization-swine-flu-pandemic-opinions-contributors-michael-fumento.html
https://thecommonsproject.org/trustees-1
https://greatreset.com
Sources:
https://www.unenvironment.org/news-and-stories/press-release/cut-global-emissions-76-percent-every-year-next-decade-meet-15degc
https://eng.belta.by/president/view/belarus-president-unwilling-to-accept-additional-terms-to-get-foreign-loans-131164-2020/
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-4th-industrial-revolution?fbclid=IwAR2OdrGlgwB3pejWd6eApDC64bz4_PJWHNG-b8nreUOQxcAjLqVgbSvHpIY
https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/cities-design-coronavirus/index.html
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/environment/future-of-people-driving-around-country-in-private-cars-is-fantasy-built-on-cheap-oil-1.4376109
https://www.forbes.com/sites/carltonreid/2020/10/09/bikes-and-buses-will-be-futures-dominant-modes-of-urban-mobility-predict-346-transport-experts/#753c46c41b03
https://www.forbes.com/2010/02/05/world-health-organization-swine-flu-pandemic-opinions-contributors-michael-fumento.html
https://thecommonsproject.org/trustees-1
https://greatreset.com
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