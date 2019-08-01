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SEED TO WEED:EP8 SOLUTIONS TO A COMMON MISTAKES
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27 views • August 01, 2019
In this episode I talk about a common problem our common issue the new growers face while growing and ways to prevent problems and issues from happening in the future and tips on how to read and understand your plant thank you for watching as always please like share and subscribe for more also I have a contest going on make sure you guys enter if you guys want to win share share share like like like And subscribe For educational use only
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