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AwPT + All-ways Pursuing Truth, Nov. 24, Dr. Ford's experiences in Iraq and with a UFO!
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50 views • November 26, 2021
Dr. Greg Ford reveals more of his personal significant historical army experiences in IRAQ, etc.
- similar to events of his contemporaries: Bradley Manning, Julian Assange, and Scott Bennett.
Donald Trump exposed info is screened behind - for a 'Doubly informative' program.
Then Greg shares his 'on deck' episode with a UFO last year - starts ~ 29 minutes in.
- similar to events of his contemporaries: Bradley Manning, Julian Assange, and Scott Bennett.
Donald Trump exposed info is screened behind - for a 'Doubly informative' program.
Then Greg shares his 'on deck' episode with a UFO last year - starts ~ 29 minutes in.
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