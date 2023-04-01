Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Rapture Of The Church and The Sinner's Prayer
10 views
channel image
African Voice
Published Yesterday |

Today we unpack the controversial issues of the rapture, sinner's prayer, black hebrew israelites and much more. Is it really once saved always saved? Did Yeshua lead anyone in the sinner's prayer?

Keywords
rapturesinners prayerreplacement theology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket