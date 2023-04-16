Bye Bye Open Road

AKA Outlawing Gas Engines. Joe Biden's Environmental Protect Agency is trying to ban the internal combustion engine, without calling for an outright ban. That would cause too much of a backlash. So the EPA is just going to force car manufacturers to stop building new gas powered cars by mandating more and more have to be electric.
