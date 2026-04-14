Jesus is coming. This is a Bible Reading of Matthew 13. John12:24 Acts 13:38-41 Rom10:9 James2:22 Gal3:22 Rom 1:5 4:16 6:16 16:19 16:26 1Peter1:2 2Thess 1:10 Hebrews 5:9 Acts5:32 1Peter4:17Luke11:28

This is worth Reading as the words that Brother William Tyndale Wrote truly explains alot of Holy Bible New Testament & other important Holy Bible matters. https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto



https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534

www.tyndalebible1534.com

2 Corinthians 13:3-6.

3, Since ye seek a proof of Christ speaking in me, which to you-ward is not weak, but is mighty in you.





4, For though he was crucified through weakness, yet he liveth by the power of God. For we also are weak in him,1 but we shall live with him by the power of God toward you.





5, Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates?





6, But I trust that ye shall know that we are not reprobates.







