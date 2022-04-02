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Ingestible Trackers are Here: Big Pharma & Mysite Technology Release Psychotropic Meds with Sensors
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626 views • April 02, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Antidepressants may contain trackers, with Big Pharma using people with mental illnesses as testing dummies. DeAnna Loraine joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to expose the threats of transhumanism, mass population compliance, and more. Now, the corrupt government can invade your body using nanobots in blood infusions, food, and more.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzcjln-ingestible-trackers-are-here-big-pharma-and-mysite-technology-release-psych.html
Antidepressants may contain trackers, with Big Pharma using people with mental illnesses as testing dummies. DeAnna Loraine joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to expose the threats of transhumanism, mass population compliance, and more. Now, the corrupt government can invade your body using nanobots in blood infusions, food, and more.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzcjln-ingestible-trackers-are-here-big-pharma-and-mysite-technology-release-psych.html
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