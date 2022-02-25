Putin's complete speech at the start of this military operation ⁣[PLEASE Read/Watch]

⁣[PLEASE Read/Watch] Putin's complete speech at the start of this military operation [before forming your Opinion]Putin's complete speech to the Russian people at the start of the military operationRussian President Putin made another speech to the Russian people this morning, explaining the reasons for military operations in Ukraine. I translated the speech.Putin's Complete Speech to the Russian People at the Beginning of the Military Operation | February 24, 2022 1:10 pmDear fellow citizens Dear friendsToday, I think it is once again necessary to return to the tragic events in Donbass and the central issues of Russia's security.I would like to start with what I said in my speech of 21 February this year. I am referring to what worries and worries us most, the fundamental threats that are being directed against our country step by step, year after year, by irresponsible politicians in the West. I am referring to the expansion of the NATO bloc to the east, to the proximity of its military infrastructure to Russia's borders.It is well known that for 30 years we have been persistently and patiently trying to reach an agreement with the leading NATO countries on the principles of equal and indivisible security in Europe. In response to our proposals, we have repeatedly encountered either cynical deceptions and lies or pressure and blackmail as the North Atlantic Alliance continues to expand despite all our protests and concerns. The war machine is in motion and, I repeat, it is very close to our borders.Why is all this happening? Why this arrogant attitude to speak of the position of their own exclusivity, infallibility and that one is allowed to do anything? Where does this callous, negative attitude towards our interests and absolutely justified demands come from?The answer is clear, understandable and obvious. The Soviet Union weakened in the late 1980s and then collapsed. The entire course of events at that time is a good lesson for us today; this has convincingly shown that the paralysis of the government and the will is the first step towards complete humiliation. We only had to lose our self-confidence for a while, and already the balance of forces in the world was disturbed.As a result, previous treaties and agreements are de facto no longer valid. Persuasion skills and pleas did not help. Everything that does not suit the hegemon, the rulers, is declared archaic, outdated and superfluous. And vice versa: everything that seems advantageous to them is presented as the ultimate truth and enforced at all costs, rudely and by all means. Dissenters are brought to their knees.I'm not just talking about Russia now, and not just our concerns. This affects the entire system of international relations and sometimes even the US allies themselves. In fact, after the collapse of the USSR, a redistribution of the world began, and the established norms of international law – the most important, fundamental norms were adopted at the end of World War II and largely consolidated its results – began to hinder those who declared themselves victors in the Cold War.In practical life, in international relations, in the rules that govern these relations, the changes in the world situation and the balance of power themselves had to be taken into account, of course. However, this should have been done professionally, smoothly and patiently, taking into account and respecting the interests of all countries and aware of their responsibility. But no, it was a state of euphoria of absolute superiority, a kind of modern absolutism, especially against the background of the low level of general culture and the arrogance of those who prepared, accepted and enforced decisions that were beneficial only to themselves. The situation began to develop in a different way.You don't have to go far to find examples. First, the bloody military operation against Belgrade was carried out without the UN Security Council approving it. Several weeks of bombing of civilian cities and vital infrastructure. I must recall these facts because some Western colleagues do not like to remember these events, and when we talk about them, they prefer not to refer to the norms of international law, but to the circumstances that they interpret at their discretion.Then it was the turn of Iraq, Libya and Syria. The unlawful use of military force against Libya and the circumvention of all decisions of the UN Security Council on the Libya issue led to the complete destruction of the state, created a huge hotbed of international terrorism and plunged the country