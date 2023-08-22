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The Truth Behind Trump’s Legal Battles | Bill O'Reilly
Bill O’Reilly sifts through the on-the-record facts of the numerous legal actions being taken against President Donald Trump. Join us as he sheds light on the motivations behind these lawsuits and uncovers the political agenda driving them.