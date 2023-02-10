Telepathic exercise - connecting to your higher self

This exercise will help you connecting to your higher self, and thus help you keep calm in stressful situations, and thereby avoid new traumas.
Please leave a comment below if you found the exercise helpful.
Join our workshops if you are curious to learn more. Sign up for our newsletter, and you will get an invitation to our next free workshop.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.