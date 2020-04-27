© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China is planning to use North Korea to do an EMP attack on America!!
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
147 views • April 27, 2020
With China moving its chest pieces all over the South China sea, pushing for social media censorship & making threats to the US & now they are trying to heal Kim Jong Un through this bad illness!!?
China is moving to make War with the US & they are going to use North Korea to do it!! We Will Explain!!
China is moving to make War with the US & they are going to use North Korea to do it!! We Will Explain!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.