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Remember when during a discussion on the MSNBC show “Morning Joe” in 2017, a liberal TV host let her view of what the media’s “job” is slip? How it isn’t “to report the news".
We do.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/11/archive/flashback-msnbc-host-mika-brzezinski-says-that-is-our-job-to-control-what-people-think/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/